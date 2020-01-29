Peoples Bank OH Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. 4,605,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

