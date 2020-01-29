Peoples Bank OH Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.49. 104,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.