Peoples Bank OH Increases Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.