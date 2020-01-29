Peoples Bank OH Has $469,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 975,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,436,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.04. 222,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

