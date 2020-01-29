Peoples Bank OH Buys 72 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $205.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

