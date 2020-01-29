Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Centene accounts for about 0.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. 3,761,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

