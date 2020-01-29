Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10.

