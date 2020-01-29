Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.32. 385,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average is $196.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.