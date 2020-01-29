Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $262,000 Investment in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,221,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.71. 50,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,930. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

