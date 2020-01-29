Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,550 Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIE traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.56. 1,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day moving average is $193.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $141.94 and a 1-year high of $270.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

