PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Shares Up 3.8%

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.82, 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.12.

Get PeerStream alerts:

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PeerStream had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.