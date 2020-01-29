Peerplays Trading Up 35.6% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $249,799.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.03095759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

