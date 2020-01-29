Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,469,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,312.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 44,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,824. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $799.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.