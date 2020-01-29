PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Short Interest Update

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 13,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,236.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 680,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 473,528 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,058.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 455,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

PDLI remained flat at $$3.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $368.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.68. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDLI. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

