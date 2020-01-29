PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading 5.1% Higher

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.37, 1,931,128 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,107,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.