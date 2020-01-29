PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,341. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

