PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after buying an additional 71,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 101,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

