Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.5% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $4,709,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 780.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.09. 746,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,279. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

