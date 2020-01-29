Parthenon LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.64. 1,581,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

