Parthenon LLC Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Parthenon LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.12. 1,351,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

