Parthenon LLC Boosts Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 0.55% of Flexsteel Industries worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLXS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 44.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 1,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.81. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

In other news, CFO Marcus D. Hamilton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,388.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,880 shares of company stock worth $194,683 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

