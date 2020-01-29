Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Receives Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank restated their hold rating on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of PE stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $221,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 61.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

