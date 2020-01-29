Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PRK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,545. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $86.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

