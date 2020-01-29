Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

