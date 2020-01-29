Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

PMBC stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.62. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PMBC shares. TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.