Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Pacific City Financial has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PCB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,541. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

PCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

