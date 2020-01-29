PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

