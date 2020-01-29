P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PFIN remained flat at $$6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000. P & F Industries has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.17.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

