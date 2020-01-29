P.A.W. Capital Corp Takes $764,000 Position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.34% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,713. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $209.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. ValuEngine cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

