P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 4,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 981,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,770. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In related news, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

