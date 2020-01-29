P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $550,000 Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,691,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 722,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 707,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 959.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,449 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.