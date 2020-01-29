P.A.W. Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Uniqure makes up approximately 3.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Uniqure by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Uniqure by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. 180,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,617. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. Cowen began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,514.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,716.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

