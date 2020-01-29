OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OZMLF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

