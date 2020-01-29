Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXLC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

