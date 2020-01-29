Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.26.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. 23,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 135,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.