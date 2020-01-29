Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded by National Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.82.

NYSE OR opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter worth $740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 2,222.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 352.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 102,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

