Osisko gold royalties Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$109.24 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$17.47. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.84%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

