ORIX (NYSE:IX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

ORIX stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect that ORIX will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

