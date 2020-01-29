ORIX (NYSE:IX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
ORIX stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.