Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.87 or 0.05608516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.