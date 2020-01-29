O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $485.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $493.07.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $428.06 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $333.44 and a one year high of $454.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.96 and its 200 day moving average is $413.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $2,269,139.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 129,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,958,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,745 shares of company stock valued at $21,900,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.