Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 560,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Bank of America downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Orange has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Orange by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 490,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orange by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 249.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 43,606 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 63.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

