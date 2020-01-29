Oppenheimer Boosts Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,019 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,899,000. Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,269,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,417,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

