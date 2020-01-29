Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Nevro stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

In related news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

