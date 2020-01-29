OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading Down 10.2%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.50, 1,130,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,239,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OpGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by ($0.74). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 662.90% and a negative net margin of 397.44%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

