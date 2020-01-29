Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Op Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $426,141.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 410.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Op Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Op Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Op Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

