Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Op Bancorp has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Get Op Bancorp alerts:

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $426,141.12. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Op Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Op Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.