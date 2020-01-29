One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 73,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.