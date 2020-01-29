Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Down 14%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s share price dropped 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.32, approximately 302,475 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 636,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.72.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

