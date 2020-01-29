Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Down 13%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price dropped 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 1,401,088 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,699,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $105.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

