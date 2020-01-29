OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.07

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.11. OMNOVA Solutions shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4,430 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $453.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

